The Global Identity Verification Market is expected to grow by $ 10.23 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 16.86% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Identity Verification Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266714/?utm_source=GNW

86% during the forecast period. Our report on the identity verification market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in digitalization with electronic ID cards (eID) and smart infrastructure initiatives, an increase in data thefts across the globe, and the need to comply with regulatory requirements.

The identity verification market analysis includes component segments and geographic landscapes.



The identity verification market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) among enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the identity verification market growth during the next few years. Also, identity verification is widely used in the financial services industry, and new developments in the global identity verification market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the identity verification market covers the following areas:

• Identity verification market sizing

• Identity verification market forecast

• Identity verification market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading identity verification market vendors that include Applied Recognition Corp., Authenteq Tarbena GmbH, Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, GB Group plc, ICTS International NV, ID Merit, Intellicheck Inc., Jumio Corp., Khosla Labs Pvt. Ltd., Mastercard Inc., Onfido, PXL Vision AG, RELX Plc, SecureKey Technologies Inc., Shufti Pro Ltd., Thales Group, TransUnion, UAB Identifikaciniai Projektai, WebID Solutions GmbH, and Mitek Systems Inc. Also, the identity verification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266714/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________