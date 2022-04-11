Pyramid Pad Announces Upcoming Token Airdrop

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the PYRA airdrop, every participant will get 1,800 PYRA for joining and another 200 tokens for each referral. Also, the price of 1 PYRA will be 0,014 USD. To join the airdrop, interested members have to complete the following tasks:





PYRA is a BEP-20 token with numerous functions within the Pyramid Pad ecosystem, including staking and farming. It has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 units. The platform will airdrop 5,000,000 (5%) of it during the upcoming event. PYRA holders can use their tokens on any of the Pyramid Pad features, such as:

Pyramid Launchpad - A multi-blockchain supported platform where users can launch their coins and raise funds for their projects.

Pyramid Staking - A proof-of-stake platform running on BNB Chain and enabling users to earn a passive income from staking.

Pyramid Swap - A service that enables users to swap tokens from their Private Key Wallet or Trading Account. The former provides the benefit of non-custodial, on-chain settlement. Meanwhile, the latter offers faster settlement and no network fees.

Pyramid NFT Marketplace - This feature allows users to create, manage, buy, sell, and exchange NFTs.

About Pyramid Pad

Pyramid Pad is an all-in-one, multi-feature project offering numerous DeFi tools and solutions. It runs on BNB Chain and aims to become a far-reaching ecosystem supporting IDO launches, staking, and an NFT marketplace. The platform launched in Q3 of 2021 and, since then, has developed its concept, tokenomics, and struck several strategic partnerships. Recently, Pyramid Pad has obtained a successful smart contract audit from the industry-leading auditor, Solidproof.

