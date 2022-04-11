LetsExchange Acquires Crypto Aggregator Alligat0r...

New York, NY, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched in March 2021, LetsExchange.io has rapidly become one of the leading instant exchanges in the crypto sphere. As part of its expansion plans, LetsExchange has closed a deal to acquire Alligat0r, a startup company running a successful crypto aggregator. None of the parties disclosed the sum of the operation.

As a result, the services provided by Alligat0r will now be available on the LetsExchange platform. Alligat0r’s customers will be able to continue swapping cryptocurrencies on LetsExchange as they used to do on the former aggregator.

The number of monthly crypto swaps performed on the LetsExchange platform has increased by a 100x factor within one year. To keep up with the growing demand for crypto exchange services, LetsExchange has established strategic partnerships with major players in the crypto sphere, including the Trezor Suite, Trustee Wallet, Invity.io, SwapZone, and SwapSpace.

The acquisition of Alligat0r is another strategic move to offer better services to its customers. Currently, users can enjoy the following benefits on this platform:

No mandatory registration or KYC checks

Intuitive and fully-automated exchange process

More than 350 supported cryptocurrencies

Fixed and floating rates

No upper limits on the amount of each transaction

SmartRate technology for the most competitive rates.

LetsExchange is committed to providing premium services to traders and investors, and it will continue expanding its services in the next few months.



Learn more:

https://letsexchange.io/

https://twitter.com/letsexchange_io

https://t.me/letsexchange_io

