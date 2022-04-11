The Global Pipe Insulation Market is expected to grow by $ 2.50 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipe Insulation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266713/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for green buildings, increasing concerns for energy efficiency, and rising adoption of district energy systems.

The pipe insulation market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The pipe insulation market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Building and construction

• Industrial

• Transportation

• Oil and gas



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expansions of vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the pipe insulation market growth during the next few years. Also, rising modern agricultural methods and augmented investment in R&D will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pipe insulation market covers the following areas:

• Pipe insulation market sizing

• Pipe insulation market forecast

• Pipe insulation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pipe insulation market vendors that include Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Gilsulate International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Johns Manville, Kingfisher Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, Lydall Inc., NMC International SA, Omkar Puf Insulation Pvt. Ltd., Owens Corning, Paramount Intercontinental, ROCKWOOL International AS, Sekisui Foam Australia, The Supreme Industries Ltd., W.W. Grainger Inc., and Wincell Insulation Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

