The Global Truck Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 23.2 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Rental Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666326/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the truck rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by mounting cost pressure on fleet operators, a rise in global industrialization and urbanization, and stringent regulations to control emissions boosting truck rentals.

The truck rental market analysis includes vehicle type segment and geographic landscape.



The truck rental market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• LCVs

• HCVs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of truck platooning as one of the prime reasons driving the truck rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of advanced analytics for telematics data to increase the reliability of rental trucks, and boost in e-commerce across developing economies by providing platforms for truck rentals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the truck rental market covers the following areas:

• Truck rental market sizing

• Truck rental market forecast

• Truck rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck rental market vendors that include Advantage Car and Truck Rentals Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., EASY RENT truck and trailer GmbH, Element Fleet Management Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, GoTranspose Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Imperial Logistics Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NL Commercials Holdings Ltd., PACCAR Inc., Pan Pacific Van, and Truck Leasing Pte Ltd., Penske Corp. Inc., Ryder System Inc., SIXT SE, Tenderd, The Larson Group, TruKKer Holding, and United Rentals Inc. Also, the truck rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666326/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________