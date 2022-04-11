The GIS Market is expected to grow by $ 2.01 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GIS Market in EMEA 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666308/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the GIS market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of BIM and GIS, rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management, and the use of GIS in crime mapping.

The GIS market in EMEA analysis includes component and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The GIS market in EMEA is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Data

• Services



By End-user

• Government

• Utilities

• Military

• Telecommunication

• Others



This study identifies the integration of augmented reality (AR) and GIS as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market in EMEA growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and GIS, the use of drones in GIS, and the increasing use of GIS in the development of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the GIS market in EMEA covers the following areas:

• The GIS market in EMEA sizing

• The GIS market in the EMEA forecast

• The GIS market in EMEA industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GIS market in EMEA vendors that include arxiT SA, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cimtex International, CNIM SA, Computer-Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Hi-Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., PSI Services LLC, Rolta India Ltd., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., and Trimble Inc. Also, the GIS market in the EMEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report:



