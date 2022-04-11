Demand: RF Filters Market Expected to Garner $29,883.5 Million and Grow at 16.1% CAGR in the 2021-2028 Timeframe [235-Pages] | Research Dive

New York, USA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the newly published report by Research Dive, the global RF filters market is anticipated to grow at a stunning CAGR of 16.1% and garner a revenue of $29,883.5 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe. This comprehensive report provides a brief outlook of the current framework of the RF filters market including its major characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the analysis period of 2021-2028. All the necessary and essential market figures are also provided in this report to help new entrants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the RF Filters Market

Drivers: Enhanced demand for safety features in critical electronic devices is expected to be the primary growth driver for the RF filters market. Also, the increasing demand for electric vehicles, especially since the turn of the decade, is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Opportunities: The growing demand for seamless and hassle-free connectivity is expected to offer huge growth opportunities for the market during the analysis timeframe. Along with this, the development of the 5G network across the globe is expected to boost the market even further.

Restraints: Limitations with respect to bandwidth usage are, however, expected to become a restraint in the growth of the RF filters market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the RF Filters Market

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns across the globe have severely impacted various industries, including the RF filters market. The main reason for the negative impact on the market is due to the shutting down of various semiconductor manufacturing industries. Additionally, the global shortage of semiconductor chips during the pandemic period has also severely affected the market. However, since most of the semiconductor manufacturing industries have resumed their business operations, growth is expected in the market in the near future.

Segments of the RF Filters Market:

The report has divided the market into certain segments based on type, application, and region.

Type: SAW Filter Sub-segment to be the Most Dominating

The SAW filter sub-segment is expected to have the most dominating market share and is expected to register a revenue of $16,171.9 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe. SAW filters are in great demand due to their wide application in short distances and low-frequency transmissions. Moreover, these filters are highly utilized in mobile phone and other components that can operate under 3GHz of frequencies. This unique application of SAW filters is expected to make this sub-segment the most dominating one.

Application: Mobile Phone Communication Sub-segment to Have the Highest Market Share

The mobile phone communication sub-segment of the RF filters market is expected to have the largest market share and garner a revenue of $7,982.5 million in the forecast period. Availability of high-speed internet for mobile phone users, that too at throwaway prices, is expected to be the chief growth driver of this sub-segment.

Region: RF Filters Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing

By regional analysis, the RF filters market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate by growing at a fascinating CAGR of 16.7% during the 2021-2028 timeframe. This high growth rate of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the growth in semiconductor manufacturing and electronic component manufacturing industries across this whole region, especially in Japan, South Korea, and China.

Prominent RF Filters Market Players:

Some of the key players in the RF filters market are

Analog Devices Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Bird Technologies K&L Microwave NXP Semiconductors N.V. RS Microwave Company STM Electronics API Technologies Anatech Electronics Inc. Broadcom Inc., among others.

These key players are devising new technologies and smart innovations to gain a prominent position in the global market.



For instance, in February 2022, API Technologies, a US-based semiconductors and microelectronics technology provider, announced the launch of 5G powered C-band avionics mitigation cavity filters. Cavity filters are a type of RF filters and these filters are mainly developed to offer protection to highly sensitive and important electronics infrastructure.

Finally, the report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the RF filters market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, product portfolio, and financial performance of the key players.

