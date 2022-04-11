Toll Brothers Announces Cresta Del Sol Community Now Open for Sale in Star, Idaho

STAR, Idaho, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Cresta Del Sol, its newest luxury home community in Star, Idaho, is now open for sale. Situated at West Beacon Light Road and North Pollard Lane, Cresta Del Sol will offer 223 luxurious single-family homes in a serene rural location just minutes from shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

Home buyers have their choice of 22 single- and two-story home designs in four distinct collections ranging from 1,586 to 4,067 square feet, with home prices beginning in the mid-$600,000s. Home sites at Cresta Del Sol are expansive, and some are elevated to offer picturesque views of the surrounding Boise foothills.

With a broad selection of versatile structural options available, buyers can create their dream home with features such as a home office, deluxe outdoor living area, or spacious RV garage. Home buyers can further personalize their home at the state-of-the-art Toll Brothers Idaho Design Studio where they can browse a wide array of premium finish selections. Toll Brothers communities offer top name-brand included features that other builders consider upgrades, such as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, Whirlpool appliances, Kohler plumbing fixtures, and more.

Homeowners at Cresta Del Sol will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle plus a convenient Ada County location adjacent to the City of Eagle and just 30 minutes from Downtown Boise. Future onsite amenities include a community pool and pool house, playground, pickleball court, peaceful tree-lined walking paths, and wide-open green spaces.

“This community truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and the active outdoor lifestyle that Idaho is known for,” said Susan Stanley, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “With outstanding amenities and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable Idaho settings.”

For more information, call 208-780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

