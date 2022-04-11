LPL Financial Welcomes Father-Daughter Team, Northern Lakes Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Northern Lakes Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The group reported to LPL that it served approximately $120 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Thrivent Investment Management.



Northern Lakes Financial Group is comprised of father-daughter team Robert Viau and Liz Mengo, who have approximately 35 years of combined experience as financial consultants. They are joined by client support specialist Kamryn Nardini. Based in Burlington, Wis., the group aims to provide personalized financial guidance to clients in an effort to help them achieve better clarity and confidence around their financial journeys. Specializing in both risk and client portfolio management, the team offers access to a variety of products and services – including retirement planning, life insurance, mutual funds and charitable giving solutions – to help their clients work toward their goals.

“Over the years, I’ve made a lot of commitments to my clients, and I’m dedicated to upholding those promises,” Viau said. “We’re proud of the trust our clients place in us, and we always want to ensure that we’re providing them with the tools that can help them not only reach, but also make the most out of their goals.”

In considering how to maintain business continuity and the ability to control their succession plan, the advisors decided they needed a more flexible business model and turned to LPL for their next chapter. “As we began looking for a partner to support our business needs, we were drawn to LPL Financial’s enhanced technology, strategic consultative support and dedicated service experience,” Viau said. “From the beginning, we were impressed by their receptive team and advisor-first approach, and we’re excited to partner with them for many years to come.”

“It’s with great pride that we welcome Robert, Liz and Kamryn to the LPL community,” said Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development. “We are honored that the Northern Lakes Financial Group chose LPL Financial as their strategic partner, and we look forward to supporting their business aspirations. We’re confident that LPL’s innovative tools and integrated wealth management platforms will help them deliver a differentiated experience to their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Northern Lakes Financial Group.”

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Northern Lakes Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

