The Canadian Franchise Association Appoints David Druker as New Chair of the Board

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Druker as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Druker succeeds Gerry Docherty, who moves into the position of Past-Chair of the Board of Directors.



With 35 years in the franchise industry, Druker brings executive experience and leadership in operations, marketing, retail sales and franchising. In his current role as President and Chief Executive Officer of The UPS Store Canada, Druker has led the network in continued sales and growth during his tenure.

"The CFA is honoured to have Mr. Druker as the new Chair of the Association,” says the CFA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherry McNeil. “His extensive background and expertise in franchise operations coupled with his strong leadership skills will be extremely valuable to the team.”

Mr. Druker is a respected leader with extensive experience in strategic franchise operations. In 1993 he became Cellular Solutions’ first franchisee, and subsequently grew his business operations owning and operating multiple franchised locations in Quebec and Ontario. By mid-1998, Druker operated multiple Roger’s kiosks in Price Costco outlets in Quebec and Ontario, and multiple retail stores with corporate offices in both Montreal and Toronto. At its peak he was managing a network with more than $10 million in annual revenues and a team of 110 employees.

His entrepreneurial journey then led him to his latest venture, The UPS Store (formerly Mail Boxes Etc.). Druker acquired his first The UPS Store location in Quebec in 2005, and following that, acquired the Area Rights for the brand for the province of Quebec. In 2008, along with a now-retired partner, Druker acquired the rights to the master license for The UPS Store network in Canada and stepped into the dual roles of President and Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, The UPS Store Canada has grown to over 360 locations in Canada.

“After many years as a member of the Canadian Franchise Association, and in particular as an active member of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled and honoured to take on this new leadership role at this pivotal time for franchising,” says David Druker, Chair of the CFA Board of Directors. “I look forward to sharing my passion, knowledge and experience to contribute and advocate for the franchise industry.”

The UPS Store Canada

With over 360 locations, The UPS Store is Canada’s largest network of print and copy centres, as well as being Canada’s largest franchised chain of business service centres. The UPS Store offers complete business support services such as digital colour and black and white printing, large format printing, full document finishing, worldwide shipping and packaging services, shredding services, mailbox rentals with 24 hour access, mail forwarding, package/mail and fax receiving, and mail fulfillment. For more information, please visit www.theupsstore.ca.

The UPS Store operations in Canada are owned and managed by Oakville, Ontario- based MBEC Communications Inc. and licensed franchisees. The UPS Store name and brand marks are used in Canada under a master license with The UPS Store, Inc., a UPS company.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of almost 600 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for more than 2 million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

