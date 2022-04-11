Tetra Trust Appoints Didier Lavallée as CEO to Lead Acceleration of Crypto Custody in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Trust Company (“Tetra Trust,” “Tetra” or “the Company”), Canada’s first qualified custodian for digital assets, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Didier Lavallée as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 19, 2022. He will also join the Tetra Board.



Lavallée is an accomplished financial services executive with more than 15 years of experience in the capital markets and custody sectors, most recently as Head of Product, Custody Canada at Royal Bank of Canada. Previous RBC roles included Global Head of FX Standing Instruction, Head of North American FX Sales, and Vice President, Sales. He has also held positions at UBS and Genuity Capital Markets.

“Tetra is entering a new phase in its development as we establish ourselves as the most trusted and versatile option in crypto custody solutions and Canada’s first trust company for cryptocurrency assets,” said Jenna Kaye, Chair of the Tetra Board. “Didier’s extensive experience in custody and capital markets will bolster Tetra’s strong leadership team, and drive further innovation in this next growth phase of the Company’s journey. Our founding CEO Eric Richmond did a masterful job of establishing Tetra and creating the business strategy but has other business obligations that require his attention now.”

Richmond is also Chief Operating Officer of Coinsquare, Canada’s leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform. He will remain on the Tetra Board and will be working with Lavallée to ensure a seamless transition.

“I am excited to join Tetra and its talented team,” said Lavallée. “I would like to thank Eric for his exceptional leadership and look forward to helping accelerate Tetra’s growth and enhance its market position. Canada’s institutional market and regulatory bodies have been stressing the need for enhanced custody services in the crypto space and for Canadian-based options to be available. Custody is the backbone of a strong digital asset marketplace and Tetra is well positioned to lead in this emerging asset class.”

Lavallée joins Tetra as the Company begins to accelerate its growth and increase the amount of digital assets under management. His leadership team will include Steve Oliver, Chief Compliance Officer; Rahil Jamal, Director of Finance and Operations; Jon Varley, Director of Institutional Sales; and Glenn Goucher, Strategic Advisor.

About Tetra Trust

Founded in 2019, Tetra Trust Company is Canada’s First Qualified Custodian for cryptocurrency and digital assets. Tetra received its Certificate of Registration from the Government of Alberta on July 5, 2021 and meets the definition of a qualified custodian under National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations. The Company is backed by Coinsquare, Canada’s premier cryptocurrency exchange digital asset trading platform; Coinbase Ventures, an investment arm of Coinbase which is the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the world; the Canadian Securities Exchange; Mogo Financial Inc.; Urbana Corporation; and others. Led by a first-class team of security and business experts and a Board of Directors with extensive trust company experience, Tetra delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology in the industry. This includes offering Knox Custody’s insured custodial infrastructure for institutional clients.

