Flagger Force Leads Traffic Control Industry in Work Zone Safety

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagger Force, an industry-leading short-term traffic control company, is proud to lead the industry in work zone safety during National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) April 11-15, 2022, and all year round.

Safety does not happen naturally—it takes a consistent effort to ensure workers and community members moving through work zones arrive home safely each day. To lead the industry in safety and instill the company's Safety-Driven® culture, Flagger Force developed internal training programs that meet state and federal requirements for flagging safety. Their program has several advantages over traditional safety training, including:

Requirements to complete safety training prior to their first day in a work zone and before being promoted.

Opportunities to share stories, ideas, and best practices to enhance the curriculum.

"NWZAW is a critical time to educate traffic control professionals and the public about best practices when navigating a work zone," said Luke Lazar, VP of risk and safety at Flagger Force. "During the warmer months, the number of work zones will increase, and motorists will need to know how to safely move through patterns of signs, barrels, and lane changes. As a leader in safety, it is our responsibility to educate individuals and ensure they arrive home safely each day."

NWZAW will be held Monday, April 11 to Friday, April 15, 2022. Founded by the Virginia DOT, this celebration takes place across the U.S., with partnerships between state departments of transportation, road safety organizations, government agencies, and private companies.

"Being Safety-Driven®, we take pride in participating in NWZAW and spreading awareness for work zone safety across the country," said Mike Doner, president and CEO at Flagger Force.

About Flagger Force

Flagger Force Traffic Control Services® is an industry leader in traffic control. The company was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs with a handful of employees; one pickup truck; and the equipment needed to control traffic. Today, Flagger Force establishes safe work zones with a fleet of over 1,100 vehicles and 1,700 full-time employees. Their safety standards are embraced by industry stakeholders and allow them to continuously expand their geographic reach throughout the eastern U.S. Flagger Force has the resources and expertise to help support the nation's infrastructure, utilities, and other service industries. For more information, visit FlaggerForce.com.

Media Contact: Kaylee Weigle 717.440.4273; kweigle@creategrit.com

###

Related Images











Image 1: Flagger Force Logo





Flagger Force, traffic control company, brand logo.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment