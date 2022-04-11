Grove’s SaaS Ad Tech Platform, Interactive Offers, Partners With Maropost to Provide Programmatic Advertising Solutions

HENDERSON, NV, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Interactive Offers, wholly owned subsidiary of Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI), announces a partnership with Maropost, a leading marketing automation and eCommerce platform, to provide an easy solution for newsletter publishers to monetize the emails they send to subscribers. The partnership opens publishing access for Interactive Offers from the likes of the New York Post, Hard Rock, Scott, Dollar General, Mother Jones, Outdoor Research, and more.

Interactive Offers has created a proprietary drag and drop monetization feature that all Maropost customers can use. When the ad unit is installed in the email, Interactive Offers will programmatically place ads that yield the newsletter the highest earning opportunities while producing ROI for the advertiser each time a person opens an email. This allows publishers to skip the coding process and creates a user-friendly way of gaining access to instant revenues.

This joint partnership creates a revenue opportunity for all parties involved, with Interactive Offers serving more targeted ads and Maropost retaining and acquiring new users by offering in-email, programmatic monetization.

Grove CEO, Allan Marshall commented, “Since the acquisition, we’ve been focused on building out our programmatic ad technology, Interactive Offers. This marks a significant step forward with our Maropost partnership. It opens the door to a list of publishers across multiple industries and gives advertisers an easy way to monetize their lists.”

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands, and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer products selling through Amazon and E-commerce.

