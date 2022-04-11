Fintech Unicorn Neon Appoints Bay Area Tech Veteran to Role of Chief Design Officer

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon , a fintech company and digital bank focused on improving the lives of working Brazilians, today announced its appointment of Koji Pereira as Chief Design Officer. Pereira, who previously held the position of senior product design manager at Twitter will now lead Neon’s fintech product design.



Neon, which recently achieved unicorn status with its latest round of funding, believes that everyone deserves a bright future. The company was founded with the specific mission to decrease inequality and promote change -- in the lives of its customers and in the country of Brazil.

This mission was especially appealing to Pereira, who grew up in Brazil, but who will fulfill his role from San Francisco.

“Having the opportunity to build a product with such an amazing purpose - to reduce inequalities in Brazil - was something that really caught my attention and that I fell in love with,” says Koji Pereira, the new Chief Design Officer at Neon. “My main focus at Neon will be to use my inclusive design experience to ensure we build accessible products that work for everyone. I’m also excited to work with a team in Brazil, and continue to build a distributed team that includes top talent from the US, Brazil, and other countries as well.”

With over 20+ years of experience in product design, including managing teams at Twitter and Lyft, Pereira also had a long tenure at Google, and led Google's Design for Files, and launched many products, such as Camera Go, Android TV Data Saver, and Google Spaces.

Pereira holds BFA and MS degrees from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), as well as several specializations from institutions such as Harvard, MIT, and Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design (CIID). Additionally, Pereira has also won awards from MIT Media Lab's Design Challenge, Mobile World Congress, and Webby Awards.

Neon recognizes the enormous community of talented technology professionals in the United States and seeks to take advantage of that, hoping that the company’s purpose-driven mission will be appealing to many job seekers. Neon announced its new flexible hybrid work model, through the ‘Neon everywhere’ project launched this past January. This initiative will make it easy for the new Chief Design Officer to lead his department from the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States, where he currently resides.

About Neon

Neon is a Brazilian fintech founded in 2016 whose mission is to unite technology and design to redesign and simplify people's financial experience, reduce inequalities, showing simpler and fairer financial paths. With more than 15 million customers, including individuals and companies, Neon recently raised around $1.6 billion in series D, fully invested by the Spanish bank BBVA. This expansion was made possible by strategic acquisitions such as MEI Fácil, which offers financial services and education to individual micro-entrepreneurs, in 2019, followed by the purchase of Magliano Invest, the first stock brokerage on Bovespa, in 2020. In the same year, Neon strengthened its payroll loan portfolio with the purchase of ConsigaMais+, the main company in the sector, and with the recent acquisition of Biorc, a company that has the license of Credit, Finance and Investment Society (SCFI). For more information visit www.neon.com.br or our LinkedIn page .

