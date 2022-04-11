Georgia's AME Church Announces Massive Voting Rights Unity Rally and Prayer Scheduled at King Center on Tuesday, April 12th in Atlanta

ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, April 12, Faith Groups, Elected Leaders, and Voting Advocacy Organizations throughout the State of Georgia will stand together at The King Center to launch a massive voter planning and education drive for the 2022 election. Those organizations scheduled to participate will include brothers and sisters from Jewish, Muslim, Baptist, Protestant, and other faith-based communities, along with representation from the Atlanta NAACP, The People's Agenda, Atlanta Urban League, Black Voters Matter Fund, Fair Count, ACLU, Concerned Black Clergy, The New Georgia Project, Georgia Stand-Up, Black Push, the Dekalb Pastors Christian Alliance, and others.

The event will begin at the King Center on Tuesday at 11:00 am for a rally and testimonials, followed by a march down Auburn Avenue and prayer at the John Lewis mural.

The event was organized by a coalition of Georgia Faith Leaders, including Bishop Reginald Jackson, AME, 6th District; Bishop Thomas Brown, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church; Rev. Timothy McDonald, First Iconium Baptist Church; Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, Ray of Hope Christian Church; Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church; Rev. Lee May, Transforming Faith Church; Rev. Amantha Barbee, Oakhurst Presbyterian Church; Rev. Thurmond Tillman, First African Baptist Church; Pastor Sherry Austin, Retired Elder The United Methodist Church; Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley, Pastor Emeritus, Providence Missionary Baptist Church and Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner, National African American Clergy Network.

"For the last year, a group of desperate elected officials have put their own self-interest ahead of the facts, the rule of law, and our very democracy. As we all now know, they stream rolled legislation without debate or discourse to rig our election laws keeping black and brown families from voting," stated Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, the Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District. "These despicable actions have only strengthened our resolve, and on Tuesday, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents will join together in mass to showcase how we are planning, educating, and organizing like never before. As we have seen throughout history, voting roadblocks are simply obstacles we have been forced to overcome, but this is a new Georgia, and together we will do what is right and ensure the actions of this group will not prevent us from legally voting in the 2022 election."

WHO: Georgia's Faith Groups and Voting Advocacy Organizations

WHAT: Massive Statewide Voting Rights Rally and Prayer

WHEN: Tuesday, April 12 at 11:00 am

WHERE: The King Center, 449 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30312

MEDIA LOGISTICS:

The Rally will begin promptly at 11:00 am at The King Center. Upon conclusion, at approximately 12:15 pm, those in attendance will proceed in unison down Auburn Avenue, walking approximately six blocks until the entire group reaches the John Lewis Mural (219 Auburn Avenue, NE). At 12:30, the entire group will kneel in prayer in front of the Mural.

PARKING OPTIONS:

The King Center - The original Ebenezer Baptist Church at 101 Jackson Street, NE

John Lewis Mural -Behind Big Bethel A.M.E. Church at 220 Auburn Avenue, NE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media wishing for additional logistical information or organizations planning to attend should contact Matthew Frankel, MDF Strategies, (917) 617-7914 or Matthew@MDFStrategies.com

