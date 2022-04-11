The Brains: How To Prepare Your Google Ad Account For Change: Expanded Text Ads To Be Removed From June 2022

London, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year, Google announced that Responsive Search Ads (RSAs) will become the default ad type for Search campaigns; and advertisers will no longer be able to create nor edit expanded text ads (ETAs). However, existing ads will continue to serve alongside responsive search ads, and you’ll still be able to see reports of their performance moving forward. If you haven’t done so already, it is advisable to make the switch to responsive search ads as soon as possible before June 30th as it can improve your Google Ad quality score and help you win more auctions.

You might ask, why did Google make the switch? In short, Google has decided that machine learning allows for improved performance in terms of flexibility, clicks and conversions. Although some advertisers may feel they have less control over their campaigns, Google stands by a shift towards automation as this will give advertisers a better way to adapt to shifting market trends without having to create individual static ads and test them out manually. Google essentially wants to encourage more advertising to use RSAs as it will give their machine learning mechanisms more to work with in terms of suggesting recommendations around account performance that will help advertisers with account optimisation and management.

Starting from the 30th June 2022, responsive search ads will be the only search ad type that can be created or edited in standard search campaigns. The ads will have an option to add up to 15 headlines and 4 description lines, whereas ETAs currently only have 3 headlines and 2 description lines available. What Google will then do is create combinations and test them against each other to find the winning result, which also works well with smart bidding strategies to help optimise campaigns and find new opportunities for growth. Overall, to stay ahead of trends, automation is key – and responsive search ads are a great example of how you can combine your creativity with the power of machine learning to help you show more relevant ads to more people. Those who have already made the switch from ETAs to RSAs using the same assets, according to Google have seen an average of 7% more conversions at a similar cost per conversion.

So, what can you as the advertiser do to prepare for this transition? Google recommends that you have at least one responsive search ad in every ad group in your Search campaigns by June 30th, 2022 which can be done easily by repurposing content from existing ETAs. Responsive search ads help you compete in a wider variety of relevant auctions by delivering ads that adapt to show the right message for the right query. This means that you can drive incremental conversions and create fewer ads – all while spending more time on strategic initiatives for your business.

“To set up your responsive search ads for success, it’s important to ensure that you are repurposing your best performing ETAs for RSAs and focussing on ad strength. Check your ad account recommendations page, as this can help you to improve your RSAs. Also remember to pin headlines and descriptions to specific positions in your RSAs. This can be helpful when you have a particular message that you always want to show. We recommend pinning 2-3 options to a position.”

– Nadya Kosseva, Google Ads Expert, The Brains

