Inspirato Announces 2023 Luxury Cruise Program Featuring 8 Custom Voyages Spanning 5 Continents

DENVER, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced its 2023 “Inspirato Only” luxury cruise program featuring eight custom voyages spanning five continents. The Company also announced that the new slate of cruises, which represents a significant expansion of the Company’s 2022 cruise program, resulted in record-breaking bookings from Inspirato subscribers in its first 24 hours of release. This included more than $3 million of reservations in the first 24 hours and immediate sell-outs of the new Greek Isles Yacht Cruise and Egypt and The Nile River Cruise.

“At Inspirato, we can definitively report that cruises are back,” said Brent Handler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato. “As pandemic-related restrictions ease, our subscribers are eager to use their Inspirato Pass and Club subscriptions to resume exploring the world and achieving their bucket-list dreams. Our expanded 2023 cruise program makes it easy for them to travel with confidence, knowing that our dedicated Inspirato Only cruise team will be aboard every voyage to ensure an experience they will never forget.”

The Company’s Inspirato Only program provides its subscribers with a wealth of custom luxury travel experiences to complement the growing Inspirato portfolio of luxury residences, resorts, and hotel partners. Inspirato Only offerings include safaris, top sporting events, adventure travel, cultural tours, and more. The Inspirato Only cruise program features fully chartered vessels operated in partnership with leading providers such as Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Lindblad Expeditions, Emerald Cruises, and Amadeus River Cruises. Inspirato Only experiences are available exclusively to Inspirato subscribers and guests, feature custom itineraries not available for booking by the general public, and always include the club’s distinctive five-star personalized service.

The Company’s full slate of 2023 cruises includes the following voyages:

Vietnam to Cambodia River Cruise (March 2023) : Inspirato subscribers will journey down the Mekong River, enjoying a custom itinerary that includes Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s thriving capital, and Siem Reap, the gateway to the UNESCO-designated jungle temple complex of Angkor Wat.

Burgundy & Provence River Cruise (April 2023) : This unforgettable voyage along the Saône and Rhône rivers will immerse subscribers in the beauty and history of France, with a bespoke tour focusing on the region’s incomparable cuisine and wine in places like Avignon, Beaune, and Lyon.

Greek Isles Yacht Cruise (May 2023) : An eight-day, fully chartered, all-inclusive journey through the Greek Isles, this cruise begins and ends in Athens with stops in Rhodes, Ephesus, Santorini, and Mykonos along the way.

Alaska Expedition (July 2023) : In partnership with Lindblad Expeditions, Inspirato will bring subscribers to Alaska on the National Geographic Quest with a specialized program that includes a full day in Glacier Bay National Park, as well as hiking and kayaking in the wild Tongass National Forest.

Lisbon to Barcelona Yacht Cruise (September 2023) : This exclusive cruise will highlight the best of the coastlines of Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, with access to Mediterranean ports and villages that larger ships can’t reach. The itinerary includes Ibiza and Marbella, iconic cities like Seville, Valencia, and Barcelona, and two days of exploration in Morocco with ports of call in Casablanca and Tangier.

Egypt and The Nile River Cruise (October 2023) : This bucket-list adventure begins in Cairo before moving to nearby Giza to tour the pyramids and the Great Sphinx. Subscribers will sail the Nile River, stopping to admire the towering ruins of the Temple of Karnak and the Temple of Luxor, with incredible riverfront views from their stateroom or suite.

Christmas Markets on the Rhine River Cruise (December 2023) : This memorable program cruise begins in Zurich, Switzerland, and travels along the Rhine River from Strasbourg, France to Cologne, Germany, visiting many of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe.

Antarctica Expedition (February 2024) : Aboard the state-of-the-art National Geographic Resolution, subscribers will travel in comfort and safety through one of the world’s most unbelievable landscapes. The custom Inspirato itinerary includes Zodiac tours for frequent shore visits and water excursions, affording the opportunity for up-close viewing of spectacular wildlife.

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury travel subscription brand that provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato Collection includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

