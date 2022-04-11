Prime Lab Launches Automated Indexer Deployment Utility for NEAR Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Lab is excited to launch an Automatic Indexer Deployment Utility for NEAR Protocol that allows developers to deploy their own Production Ready Indexer 82% faster!

Whether being a new dApp or a seasoned publisher, developers and builders on the NEAR protocol have a need for reliable & verifiable blockchain data. Running an Indexer node enables them to maintain a reliable & verifiable "Source of Truth" for blockchain data.

Current Public Solutions

The near-indexer-for-explorer repository available in the NEAR GitHub org provides users with a basic Indexer project that can be deployed to start their own indexer. However, it requires developers to have experience and knowledge of Postgres Databases, Cloud Architecture, Docker, and a high-level understanding of using Cargo.

Prime Lab Improved Solution

Prime Lab provides a Terraform-based solution that enables developers and makers on NEAR to deploy the near-indexer-for-explorer project AND all of the infrastructure, databases, security group settings, backups, etc. needed to ensure their project is up and running quickly.

Further information about the Automated Indexer Deployment can be found here.

About Prime Lab

Prime Lab is generating mass consumer adoption on the NEAR blockchain by empowering builders and businesses to build Near-powered applications in minutes not months.

Further information about Prime Lab can be found at primelab.io

For all media inquiries please contact Andre Botelho at andre.botelho@primelab.io

Related Images











Image 1: Automatic Resource Deployment









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment