Flexera Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners for 2022 

ITASCA, Ill., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces its annual Flexera Partner of the Year Awards. The top honors for 2022 were awarded to Datacom, SoftwareONE NA and Softline Group for their exceptional work in providing high-quality solutions and services that continuously drive success, business value and a strong return on investment for customers.

“Each year, it’s an honor to reflect on and recognize Flexera’s partners of the year,” said Cindy Grogan, VP & General Manager, Flexera Alliances. “Our winners ensure they have an unflinching focus on meeting customer needs. Each of these organizations brings cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges. Congratulations to each winner.”

Flexera solutions are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners. Flexera is committed to a PartnerFirst model with a structure that builds efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships emphasizing joint growth planning, business development and marketing activities.

Flexera’s Partner of the Year Award Winners:

Datacom is recognized as the partner of the year for the APAC region. With recent wins in customer engagement with some of the most complex government and healthcare organizations, Datacom has demonstrated excellence in running Flexera IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution and Cloud Migration Planning tools leveraging Flexera One. Datacom has continued to have massive success regarding the move to the cloud strategy and achieving Software and Hardware Asset Management outcomes and has been a key influence within customer communication.





is recognized as the partner of the year for the APAC region. With recent wins in customer engagement with some of the most complex government and healthcare organizations, Datacom has demonstrated excellence in running Flexera IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution and Cloud Migration Planning tools leveraging Flexera One. Datacom has continued to have massive success regarding the move to the cloud strategy and achieving Software and Hardware Asset Management outcomes and has been a key influence within customer communication. SoftwareONE North America is named partner of the year for its superior services with Flexera One. This is SoftwareONE’s sixth year winning this award. SoftwareONE is at the forefront of enabling digital transformation so customers can modernize their applications from on-premises to the cloud. The company has been a prominent partner within the region and moves the needle when it comes to strategy with best intentions for the customer.





is named partner of the year for its superior services with Flexera One. This is SoftwareONE’s sixth year winning this award. SoftwareONE is at the forefront of enabling digital transformation so customers can modernize their applications from on-premises to the cloud. The company has been a prominent partner within the region and moves the needle when it comes to strategy with best intentions for the customer. Softline Group was named the EMEA partner of the year. Softline delivered a fantastic year with the highest active engagement level within the region. The company’s passion shines through the tremendous complex work involved. Softline is a prominent player in customer digital transformation with a strong expertise in Flexera One capability. The company continues to stay competitive and proficient to help organizations take the next step.



Follow Flexera

on LinkedIn

on Twitter

on Instagram

on Xing

About Flexera

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate.

More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, SoftwareONE enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.softwareone.com/en-us/ .



About Softline Group

Softline Group is a pan-European and globally acting IT consulting company, focusing on IT Asset Management, Information- and IT-Security, Cloud & Future Datacentre as well as Digital Workplace. The group is headquartered in Germany with offices in Leipzig, Wolfsburg, and Aschheim (Munich), as well in the Netherlands (Nieuwegein), Belgium (Antwerp), and the United Kingdom (London). The Softline Group offers its customers integrated solutions to achieve Compliance, Control and Cost Savings for their IT. The Softline Group is sustainably growing and has developed into a globally recognised consulting company. The group is multiple award-winning and certified implementation partner for numerous software publishers and recognised by Gartner as “Challenger” in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SAM Managed Services. In April 2021 the London-based Softline International Group acquired a majority share in Softline AG, enabling a strong joint worldwide growth. Softline is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates the digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 150,000+ organizations from all sectors with 6,000+ best-in-class IT vendors, along its own services and solutions.