Komodo Health and Datavant Expand Partnership To Enrich Clinical Research and Commercial Life Sciences With Real-World Data

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodo Health, a technology company driving patient-centric insights at scale, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced an expansion of their partnership. Together, they will enable life sciences companies to securely connect proprietary and third-party clinical trial data, specialty pharmacy data, and more to Komodo’s technology and insights platform, driving more value than ever before from their data.

Real-world evidence (RWE) is increasingly crucial for decision-making within the Life Sciences industry, offering insight into how patients navigate the healthcare system. However, disconnected, siloed data that cannot interoperate leaves an incomplete view of the patient journey. The partnership between Komodo and Datavant enables patient data to be de-identified, and linked across datasets without compromising patient privacy. By connecting their internal data to Komodo’s Healthcare Map of real-world data, companies can gain critical insights to accelerate innovation, generate evidence, and measure their commercial effectiveness.

“As one of Datavant’s first partners, we are thrilled to be on a journey with them to democratize access to clinical insights at scale,” noted Arif Nathoo, MD, co-founder and CEO of Komodo Health. “Using Datavant’s technology, Komodo’s platform has been supporting clinical development teams to unlock the value of real-world evidence to increase health equity in site selection, improve speed of recruitment and support research to reduce the burden of disease.”

The Datavant and Komodo partnership enables companies to link de-identified, proprietary data to Komodo’s Healthcare Map, which includes claims, electronic health records, diagnostic tests, and demographic data. These linkages can address a wide range of healthcare and life science pain points, such as:

Clinical Development: Connecting clinical trial data with real-world data can lead to richer insights before, during, and after the trial, and more effectively support long-term safety and effectiveness measurement.

Deeper insights into the journeys of trial participants strengthens longitudinal research studies, helping companies to define and improve sub-group analysis, and provide insight into patient treatment response and long-term safety and effectiveness based on a myriad of factors only captured through RWD.

“We’re excited for this next phase of our partnership with Komodo,” said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “As a leading health technology platform, Komodo has validated the utility of connected health data as they solve critical healthcare challenges across payers, providers, and biopharmaceutical companies. We are thrilled to enable the linkages that can help change the paradigm for how clinical trials are run, supporting the seamless incorporation of real-world data to answer a variety of challenging research questions.”

About Komodo

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across life sciences, payer, provider, and developers, we help our clients unearth patient-centric insights at scale – marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

