The Global Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market is expected to grow by $ 583.14 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the wind turbine decommissioning services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by relatively unaffected LCOE, increase in the number of aging wind farms, and regulations supporting wind decommissioning.

The wind turbine decommissioning services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The wind turbine decommissioning services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in offshore installations as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine decommissioning services market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments in renewable energy and flourishing secondary market for dismantled wind turbines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wind turbine decommissioning services market covers the following areas:

• Wind turbine decommissioning services market sizing

• Wind turbine decommissioning services market forecast

• Wind turbine decommissioning services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wind turbine decommissioning services market vendors that include A1Wind, DEME NV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, Intertek Group Plc, Jack-up Barge B.V., NIRAS AS, Oceaneering International Inc., Principle Power Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Swire Energy Services Ltd., Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, and WorleyParsons Group. Also, the wind turbine decommissioning services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

