Concrete Conditioner Market Expected to Garner $713.7 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the 2020 to 2030 Timeframe [220-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

New York, USA , April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Research Dive’s latest report, the global concrete conditioner market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $713.7 million, rising at a stable CAGR of 4.6% in the 2020-2030 timeframe. This latest report, published by Research Dive, provides a brief outlook of the current framework of the concrete conditioner market including its major facets like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the analysis period of 2020-2030. All the important market figures are also provided in this report to help new entrants gain insights about the market easily.

Dynamics of the Concrete Conditioner Market

Drivers: The launch of newer and advanced concrete conditioner products in the market is predicted to be the main driver for the growth of the concrete conditioner market. Additionally, the strategic alliances in the form of acquisitions, mergers, etc. between major market players will complement the growth of this market.

Opportunities: A rise in construction activities along with increasing global population and rapid urbanization across the globe are predicted to provide massive growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints: Frequent fluctuations with respect to the cost of raw materials required for concrete conditioners can, however, hamper the growth of the concrete conditioner market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The construction sector is among the worst-hit sectors due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. The negative impact on the construction sector is due to two factors- the lockdowns basically stopped all the construction work and secondly, it also stopped the supply of raw materials required for the sector.

The market analysts still however continue to bet on the global market, mainly because the lifting of the lockdowns has seen a resumption in the construction activities, which they think will boost the concrete conditioner market in the near future.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the market into certain segments based on method, construction type, end-use, and region.

Method: Wet Sub-segment to Have the Fastest Growth

The wet sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth and surpass $327.0 million by 2030. This sub-segment growth is majorly due to its growing popularity owing to the completely dust-free process carried out by the ecofriendly propane-fueled devices.

Construction Type: New Construction Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

The new construction sub-segment is expected to have the highest market share and garner a revenue of $361.2 million by 2030. New construction activities in the form of upcoming residential and commercial projects are expected to be the main growth drives of this sub-segment.

End-Use: Residential Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely

The residential sub-segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing sub-segment of the concrete conditioner market. It is expected to garner a huge revenue of $346.3 million by 2030. The rising demand for concrete conditioners by the ever-growing residential sector is the main reason behind the growth of this sub-segment.

Region: Market in Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing

By regional analysis, the concrete conditioner market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing one, surging at a healthy CAGR of 5.3%. Growing urbanization and industrialization facilitated by increasing construction activities have ballooned the demand for concrete conditioners which has helped in the surge of the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players:

Some leading market players in the concrete conditioner market are

The Euclid Chemical Company BASF SE Solomon Colors Inc. Pittsburg Plate Glass Industries Inc. Vexon Chemicals Inc. 3M The Sherwin Williams Company Sika AG Boral Limited Ultra Tech Cement Limited, among others.

These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global market.



For instance, in June 2021, Vulcan Materials Co., an American construction materials manufacturing company, acquired U.S. Concrete, another American-based construction sector company. This acquisition by Vulcan Materials Co. was aimed at consolidating its market position and increasing its geographic footprint of the company.

Finally, the Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the concrete conditioner market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, the financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

