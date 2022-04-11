The Global Thrombosis Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 16.24 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thrombosis Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658030/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the thrombosis drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of novel oral anticoagulants, the growing prevalence of coagulation disorders, and the growing awareness of cardiac care.

The thrombosis drugs market analysis includes indication segment and geographic landscape.



The thrombosis drugs market is segmented as below:

By Indication

• Pulmonary Embolism

• DVT



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the sedentary lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the thrombosis drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the high prevalence of thrombosis and the advent of anticoagulant antidotes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the thrombosis drugs market covers the following areas:

• Thrombosis drugs market sizing

• Thrombosis drugs market forecast

• Thrombosis drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thrombosis drugs market vendors that include Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., AuroMedics Pharma LLC, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GoodRx Holdings Inc., Grifols SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inari Medical Inc., Italfarmaco Spa, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the thrombosis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

