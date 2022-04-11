Blink European Subsidiary Blue Corner Awarded Grant for Energy Management Development

The €450,000 Grant Will Propel Blink Innovations in Energy Management Services



Miami Beach, FL, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink'' or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that its European subsidiary, Blue Corner, has been awarded a €450,000 grant to develop its energy management services from Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO), the government agency that finances strategic and industrial research.

As cities worldwide implement ambitious climate and emissions-reduction plans, the influx of electric vehicles and other e-mobility solutions on the road will put added stress on existing infrastructure and energy grid capacity. Energy management technologies and services that allow for the integration of renewable energy and smart charging technology can help cities achieve their zero-emission goals in the transportation and mobility sector. This award is part of the VLAIO’s efforts to encourage and support innovation by funding research and development projects that collaborate between industry and public research institutions. The VLAIO funding builds on Blue Corner’s expertise in EV charging and marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to develop advanced technology and ultimately offer more comprehensive energy management solutions.

“We are honored to be chosen for this grant which further accelerates our research and development in energy management solutions,” said Miko de Haan, Blink Europe Managing Director. “As we continue to build out our network of best-in-class EV charging stations, we are expanding our initiatives of companion technologies that allow us to offer comprehensive EV charging and energy management solutions to our customers. Grants like this enable us to continue to drive innovation. We look forward to working with the Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship to help further its strategic and industrial research goals.”

The grant is a part of the Hub for Urban Mobility and Renewable Energy (HUME) project launched by Blue Corner in collaboration with key knowledge partners in the region. The HUME project is in collaboration with the University of Louvain, Flemish knowledge institution VITO, Alfa Technical Installations, electric bus company Multiobus, NEXTENSA, urban parking operator Move, KU Leuven, and EnergyVille, to create innovative hubs for urban mobility and renewable energy.

Blue Corner plays a leading role in this project and has developed cutting-edge technologies that integrate EV charging solutions and energy services.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 18 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

