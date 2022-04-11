WPS Health Insurance® plans to expand Medicare supplement insurance offering in 45 states

MADISON, Wis., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in even more states. WPS Health Insurance and its wholly owned subsidiary, The EPIC Life Insurance Company®, are planning to expand Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 16 states, to 29 more states over the next 36 months.

Medicare supplement insurance helps customers pay for costs left over after Medicare pays its share for covered medical services. The insurance plans from WPS Health Insurance and The EPIC Life Insurance Company offer customers no-worry, no-hassle service backed by friendly, concierge-level customer support.

“WPS Health Insurance has been selling Medicare supplement insurance in Wisconsin since the Medicare program began. We’ve already expanded into select states across the country. It’s an exciting time for us as we introduce our Medicare supplement insurance to even more customers in more states,” said Thomas Spelsberg, Vice President of Medicare Market Solutions.



When launched, the plans will be available through select insurance agents and retiree exchanges in the new states. The Medicare supplement insurance plans offer a variety of coverage options for Medicare beneficiaries plus special programs and services included at no additional cost. All plans include value-added benefits such as fitness, wellness, vision, and hearing programs, with the option to purchase dental coverage. Identity theft and fraud review services are also included for all customers.

WPS began selling Medicare supplement insurance when the Medicare program began in 1966. Since then, tens of thousands of customers have enjoyed the dedicated service the company provides. Today, WPS and The EPIC Life Insurance Company have more than 60,000 Medicare supplement insurance customers. In 2021, WPS celebrated 75 years of serving customers and beneficiaries. With a rich legacy of caring and innovation, WPS is committed to making health care easier for the people it serves.

