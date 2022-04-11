You won't believe what cannabis company Melee Dose did with their Mutant Ape Yacht Club #4573

Las Vegas, NV, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melee Dose announced their first product in their Melee Mutant line today. Described as Radioactive Edible Diamonds, these gummies are rumored to tout benefits like super strength, time travel, and mutation. Unfortunately, these unsubstantiated rumors lack evidence. However, we can say with certainty these edibles fall under the 2018 Farm Bill's provision as they contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC making them legal in most states, even without a medical card. The luminescent green diamonds boast 4mg D9, 20mg D8/D10, 6mg THCO, and 9mg HHC, thereby achieving the golden ratio of 420:69.





"The box glows in the dark, revealing a bevy of Easter eggs. But whatever you do, don’t deconstruct the box. Bad idea. We’re sure there are no Easter eggs inside. Well, probably nothing," said Onyx Batista, co-owner of Melee.





Rest assured, there is nothing actually radioactive in the gummies, but the flavor, consisting wholly of natural and exotic ingredients, is actually sensational.

#Melee Mutant 4573 is available in stores on 4/20, retailing for $49.99.

For more information, please visit meleedose.com or meleeverse.ai



About Melee Dose:

Melee is an innovator in legal ganja science and technology, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and disrupting the status quo. Melee products focus on designer effects, sensations, and flavors, bringing a dispensary experience to their consumers.



Co-founders Onyx Batista and Swaroop Suri are constantly striving to bridge the gap between tech and cannabis. Their new NFT may just have the right combination of utility and playfulness to pull it off.

For more information about the brand, visit meleedose.com or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/meleedose/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/meleedose



About Meleeverse:

Meleeverse is the home of the Melee NFT, a collection of 10,000 unique animated diamonds each with their own feats and attributes. Upon collecting 5 diamonds, you can slot them into an assortment of weapons thereby amplifying their power. Please visit Meleeverse for more info.