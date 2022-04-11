The Global Offshore Helicopters Market is expected to grow by $ 4.96 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Helicopters Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266689/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the offshore helicopters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in offshore wind power plants, an increase in offshore oil and gas drilling, and O&G price recovery.

The offshore helicopters market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The offshore helicopters market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Offshore wind industry



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of big data with helicopter avionics as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore helicopters market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of the internet of things (IoT), and increased m&a activity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the offshore helicopters market covers the following areas:

• Offshore helicopters market sizing

• Offshore helicopters market forecast

• Offshore helicopters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore helicopters market vendors that include Airbus SE, ASG Helicopter Services, Babcock International Group Plc, The Boeing Co., Bristow Group Inc., Canadian Helicopters Ltd., CHC Group LLC, Cougar Helicopters Inc., Gulf Helicopters Co., Heligo Charters Private Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Omni Helicopter International SA, PHI Inc., Shell plc, Textron Inc., and Abu Dhabi Aviation Co. Also, the offshore helicopters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

