StriveTogether Selects Chief Operating Officer

Cincinnati, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanessa Carlo-Miranda will bring more than 15 years of operational experience in education systems to StriveTogether as she becomes the organization’s first chief operating officer effective July 5, 2022.

Carlo-Miranda currently serves as the COO of E.L. Haynes Public Charter School in Washington, DC. She brings tremendous experience from her years at E.L. Haynes, her work at the Office of the State Superintendent of Education of Washington, DC and the National Council of La Raza (now UnidosUS), as well as a deep and sustained passion for improving education systems to drive more equitable outcomes for children and families.

“Vanessa brings a depth of experience as an operational and people-centered leader. She is a strategic problem solver who shares my deep commitment to racial, ethnic and economic equity,” said StriveTogether President and CEO Jennifer Blatz. “Vanessa will be a critical partner in helping us increase our impact and accelerate progress to ensure every child has every opportunity to succeed, cradle to career.”

StriveTogether founders were among the local leaders in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky that realized their community needed systemic change to improve the lives of young people. In just over 10 years, their new way of working spread to nearly 70 communities across 28 states. Today the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network impacts the lives of more than 14 million kids, including more than 8 million children of color and more than 6 million children experiencing poverty.

Carlo-Miranda joins StriveTogether as the national network explores what’s possible in the next decade of the cradle-to-career movement. She states, “Throughout my entire career, I have worked to build systems that support and develop young people – systems that are grounded in equity, in access, and in opportunity. I am deeply energized and excited to join StriveTogether to continue advocating for the needs of millions of young people across the country.”

For more information about StriveTogether, visit strivetogether.org.