Motoclub Reaches Over $110,000 in NFT Sales at Barrett-Jackson Auctions 50th Anniversary

Los Angeles, CA., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that a selection of its highly collectible Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection SparkNFTs sold for a total of $19,700.00 USD at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach live auction. The event took place from April 7-9, 2022.



Sold in two lots over two days, just the first six SparkNFTs in the Collection were offered for sale with no reserve at Barrett-Jackson’s prestigious Palm Beach sales event.

These SparkNFTs were all 1-of-1, never to be minted again, and part of an 18 SparkNFT set that is to be sold during future Barrett-Jackson auctions across 2022.

The first series of SparkNFTs in the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection are:

The Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection has been created in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson to celebrate the company’s 50th Anniversary, which launched at Palm Beach. The second and third drops will take place at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas and Houston auctions, respectively.

Each series will feature the most premium collector car sales held by Barrett-Jackson in 2022, with each selected sale being minted into a highly collectible 1-of-1 SparkNFT.

Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas Auction will be held over the weekend of June 30 – July 2, 2022. Dates and further details of the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection – Series II will be released in due course.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

