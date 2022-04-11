Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 14 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 1/4/2022
|232,210
|559.17
|129,843,960
|Monday, 4 April 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 5 April 2022
|8,940
|593.07
|5,302,020
|Wednesday, 6 April 2022
|2,482
|587.65
|1,458,540
|Thursday, 7 April 2022
|302
|589.00
|177,878
|Friday, 8 April 2022
|0
|-
|-
|In the period 4/4/2022 - 8/4/2022
|11,724
|591.81
|6,938,438
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 8/4/2022
|243,934
|560.74
|136,782,398
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,764,658 treasury shares corresponding to 6.92% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments