KYOCERA AVX Releases a New Series of Vertical, Dual-Row, Top-Entry Card-Edge Connectors

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has extended its line of single-piece card-edge connector solutions with the addition of the new 9159-650 Series vertical, dual-row, top-entry card-edge connectors. Designed to provide significant functionality in a broad range of perpendicular, PCB-mating automotive, industrial, and lighting applications with harsh operating environments, the new 9159-650 Series features a high-temperature thermoplastic insulator rated for UL94 V-0 flammability performance and equipped with KYOCERA AVX’s proven-robust compression contact system, which employs gold-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contacts to ensure high-reliability, high-signal-integrity performance in even challenging conditions and is backed by more than 25 years of successful deployment in a wide range of demanding electronics applications.

The new 9159-650 Series vertical, dual-row, top-entry card-edge connectors are available with four to 12 contacts rated for a full 2.5A each and arranged in a staggered, dual-row configuration that allows for twice the number of contact positions in roughly the same small form factor as the 00-9159 Series vertical, single-row, top-entry card-edge connectors, which have been field-proven in rugged automotive, industrial, and lighting applications since their market introduction in 2013. They also accept 1.6mm-thick mating PCBs with gold-plated pads and offer options for both polarization, in which case the mating PCB layout is modified to form a key that prevents improper insertion, and compatibility with automated pick-and-place and SMT termination equipment, in which case Kapton tape is applied prior to reeling. In addition, the new 9159-650 Series vertical, dual-row, top-entry card-edge connectors are rated for 300VAC and 10 cycles in operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C.

“AVX has been producing compression contact technology proven to deliver high-reliability, high-signal-integrity performance in critical, harsh-environment applications for more than 25 years and is proud to not only offer one of the broadest standard lines of horizontal and vertical card-edge connector solutions available in the industry but to continue innovating in response to gaps in the market,” said Jiri Vojacek, product manager for KYOCERA AVX. “We developed the new 9159-650 Series Vertical, Dual-Row, Top-Entry Card-Edge Connectors to meet growing industry demand for compact and robust card-edge connectors with more contacts by leveraging a staggered contact design that delivers double the contacts in roughly the same form factor as the existing 00-9159 Series single-row solutions and, for applications in which these and other standard card-edge solutions still don’t quite cut it, also offer semi and fully customized solutions designed to satisfy virtually any application needs.”

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new 9159-650 Series dual-row, top-entry, vertical card edge connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/board-to-board/perpendicular-motherdaughter/vertical-dual-row-top-entry-card-edge/.

