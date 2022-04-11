The Global Metal Cleaning Market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to need for preventing the damage and to maintain metal tools as well as equipment’s efficiency in a number of industries. Metal cleaning is the cleaning process which uses chemicals to remove extraneous inorganic and organic material from the surface of metal, which is often contaminated by grease, oil, and dirt, along with corrosion oxides, particulate matter, and other impurities over a time per.

An extensive variety of cleaning chemicals are being used for such cleaning processes depending on the metals’ nature. Metal cleaning chemicals selection depends on factors such as impurities to be removed and surface condition of metal.

Key Insights & Findings:

The surfactant segment led the Metal cleaning market and valued at USD 3.32 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by inherent cleaning properties of surfactant coupled with high its usage in extensive range of applications.

The aqueous cleaners segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 7.57 Billion in 2020. Growth in awareness regarding environmental issues among populations coupled with the stringent government regulations promoting environment friendly metal cleaning processes drives growth of this segment.

The manufacturing segment accounted for the significant market share and valued at USD 4.77 Billion in 2020. Rapid usage of metal cleaning chemicals in the manufacturing industry to clean different equipment throughout the manufacturing operations drives growth of this segment.

The steel segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 4.59 Billion in 2020. The large-scale usage of steel in various end-use industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, transportation, and medical & healthcare boosts demand for metal cleaning.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the Metal cleaning market and valued at USD 4.50 Billion in 2020. The region is observing high economic growth across the developing countries coupled with increased disposable incomes fuels growth of the Asia-Pacific metal cleaning market. The Middle East and Africa region is likely to register the significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to high demand for solvent-based metal cleaning chemicals.

Key players operating in the global Metal cleaning market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Eastman Chemical Company, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Quaker Houghton, Nouryon, 3M Company, and Element Solutions among others. To enhance their market share in the global metal cleaning market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, July 2020, Evonik, one of the leading market players launched multifunctional surfactant TOMADOL 904 for the purpose of hard surface cleaning applications in North America. This launch allows customers to enhance the sustainability of their cleaning product formulations.

In June 2020, Nouryon, one of the leading market players acquired the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) business of J.M. Huber Corporation. This acquisition is projected to broaden Nouryon’s portfolio of products in CMC, a sustainable, bio-based water-soluble polymer used as a thickener, stabilizer, binder, and film former.

Global Metal cleaning Market by Ingredients Type:

Chelating Agent

Surfactant

Solvents

Solubilizers

pH Regulators

Others

Global Metal cleaning Market by Cleaner Type:

Aqueous

Solvent

Global Metal cleaning Market by End-Use Industry:

Automotive & Aerospace

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Metal cleaning Market by Metal Type:

Steel

Copper

Aluminium

Others

Global Metal cleaning Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Metal cleaning market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

Global Metal Cleaning Market Size by Ingredients Type (Chelating Agent, Surfactant, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, and Others), Cleaner Type (Aqueous and Solvent), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Metal Type (Steel, Copper, Aluminium, and Others) and Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

