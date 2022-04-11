Lift&Co. Expo Returns to Toronto May 12-15, 2022, with Programming, Exhibits & Surprises in Store for All Segments of the Cannabis Industry

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Lift&Co. Expo, Canada's no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre next month. With so much new in store for 2022, the event includes top-tier speakers, hundreds of leading exhibitors, giveaways, 420 receptions, live entertainment and more.



Lift&Co. Expo, renowned as the must-go event for cannabis industry professionals, investors, consumers and media, will be held May 12-15, 2022 (exhibits open May 13-15) in Toronto. This year’s event is expected to bring together more than 10,000 attendees and over 250 exhibitors showcasing hundreds of products, services and cannabis industry innovations. In addition, the event’s signature surprises and “a-ha” moments have generated some 15 million-plus exuberant social media impressions since inception.

The event begins with the Lift Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC) on May 12, the premier gathering of Canada's top business leaders, subject matter experts, innovators and regulators across the cannabis industry. LCBC attendees will experience speakers, presentations and panel discussions offering leading-edge education on the most important issues facing Canada's cannabis business sector today. Thereafter, each of the following three days of the Lift&Co. Expo, May 13-15, will feature speakers and special programming staged throughout the expo hall floor.

Chief among these programs is the CannaVest North Investment Forum. Taking place for the first time at Lift&Co. Expo Toronto 2022, following several successful events in the U.S., the CannaVest North Investment Forum connects accredited investors with cannabis companies looking to access capital and form investment relationships that will propel the industry forward. CannaVest is known for attracting the best minds in the industry for cutting-edge insights, powerful networking opportunities, meaningful debates and an in-depth look into the emerging cannabis industry through exclusive educational content.

Showcasing more than 250 exhibitors from Canada and around the world, Lift&Co. Expo Industry Days, May 13-14, are where initiative meets opportunity. Dedicated to totally un-stuffy networking, discoveries and can't-miss programming, these industry-only trade show and presentation days kick-start the conversations that build relationships, create opportunities and fuel collaborations. On May 15, the final day of Lift&Co. Expo, Consumer Day welcomes recreational consumers and medical patients to explore, learn and connect while taking in speakers and panels covering the most talked-about consumer topics in the cannabis industry.

