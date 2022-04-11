Aseptic Packaging Market to Reach USD 121.96 Billion by 2028 | Aseptic Packaging Industry CAGR of 10.9% by (2021-2028)

Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aseptic packaging market size was valued at USD 53.77 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 59.06 billion in 2021 to USD 121.96 billion by 2028 at a 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Aseptic Packaging Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis, aseptic packaging solutions will gain traction to prevent contamination across the end-use sectors, including food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. Some of the factors, such as thermal stability, chemical resistance and lower level of contamination, are likely to augur well for the business outlook.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Amcor Limited (U.K.)

Tetra Laval S.A. (Switzerland)

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

IMA Group (Italy)

SCHOTT Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

DS Smith (U.K.)

Elopak Group (Norway)

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Printpack (U.S.)

Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

Other Key Players

COVID-19 Impact

Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities to Dent Industry Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive toll on the expansion of aseptic packaging materials across developing and developed countries. The penetration of packaging technologies witnessed a dip, partly due to moderate demand from the food & beverage sector. That said, strong demand for sterilized packaged food products encouraged investments in the landscape. Industry players expect the healthcare industry to exhibit profound demand for packaging technology.

Segments

In terms of material, the market is segregated into metal, plastic, paper & paperboard, glass, and others.

Based on type, the market is segmented into bags & pouches, cartons, bottles & cans, vials & ampoules, and others.

With respect to application, the market is fragmented into pharmaceutical, food, beverages, and others.

On the basis of region, the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Report Coverage

The report highlights top-down and bottom-up approaches to offer a holistic view of product mapping of both emerging players and well-established companies. Besides, primary sources, including interviews with major stakeholders and opinion leaders, have also been used in the report-making. The report includes secondary sources, such as SEC filings, press releases and website reports, fostering the veracity of the report. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the global market.

Drivers and Restraints

Trend for Natural Food & Beverage Products to Bolster Industry Forecast

Millennials and the Gen Z population are slated to exhibit traction for organic and natural food products in the ensuing period. The palpable shift towards natural food & beverage products has prompted the development of quality packaging that can keep food fresh. Stakeholders expect the solution to boost shelf life, fostering the aseptic packaging market growth. Moreover, soaring demand for pharmaceutical drugs has fared well for leading companies vying to bolster their footfall.

Meanwhile, potential environmental impact, as well as the high cost of packaging, could impact the adoption of the packaging materials.

Regional Insights

Stakeholders Tap Asia Pacific Market to Gain Strategic Hold from Pharmaceutical Sector

Leading companies are likely to explore potential growth opportunities across China, Japan, Australia and India, largely due to the demand from the pharmaceutical sector. Burgeoning population across the emerging economies could provide promising opportunities in the ensuing period. Besides, the growing footprint of bread & confectionary and cosmetics will trigger investments across Asia Pacific.

The North America aseptic packaging market share will witness a commendable gain during the forecast period, partly attributed to investments in the healthcare sector. At the time when the demand for better healthcare has peaked in the U.S. and Canada, packaging technologies will continue to receive impetus.

Stakeholders predict the Europe market outlook to be strong on the back of soaring demand for alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages. In a bid to prevent contamination, end-users are likely to seek aseptic packaging materials. Advanced packaging solutions will be sought-after across the U.K., France and Germany in the ensuing period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies Emphasize Strategic Approaches to Bolster Footfall

Both well-established players and new entrants are likely to invest in product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements and R&D activities. Prevailing trends indicate leading companies are slated to focus on geographical expansion during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development

July 20201 – Tetra Pak and Stora Enso entered into an agreement to triple the recycling capacity of beverage cartons in Poland. The two companies will partner to provide circular solutions to the market with total investment is USD 32.8 million. The line will triple the annual recycling capacity of used beverage cartons in Poland from 25 KT to 75 KT tons.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aseptic Packaging Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Material (Value) Plastic Metal Glass Paper & Paperboard Others By Type (Value) Cartons Bags & Pouches Bottles & Cans Vials & Ampoules Others By Application (Value) Food Beverages Pharmaceutical Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

