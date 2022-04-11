2022 Technology of the Year Awards Highlights the Most Agile & Innovative Solutions for IT Teams

Boston, MA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry’s (formerly IDG Communications) InfoWorld - the technology media brand committed to serving as the leading voice in emerging enterprise technology - announces the 2022 Technology of the Year Award winners. As technology continues to be relied on to both grow businesses and maintain business processes, this year’s winners are a showcase of the most exceptional products in the areas of software development, devops, cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning. Selected by InfoWorld editors and reviewers, these products and solutions prove to be the smartest, most nimble and groundbreaking technologies today.



Much like the year prior, 2021 continued to bring challenges as businesses across all industries continued to welcome remote and hybrid work as a mainstay part of their forward looking strategy. IT teams were tasked to adopt, create, and integrate emerging technologies to maintain effective communications and set up their organization to successfully operate in a remote setting long-term.

The 22 winners of InfoWorld’s 2022 Technology of the Year Awards are the products that allowed IT professionals to streamline software development, deploy workloads to the cloud, create remote work infrastructure, tap into company-wide data for faster and smarter decisions, or leverage machine learning for greater automation or deeper business insights.

“Businesses continue to be challenged by the necessity of working remotely, by pandemic-related uncertainties, and by rapidly evolving business conditions,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. “On the plus side, the tools and technologies they have to address all of these challenges have never been more amazing. InfoWorld’s 2022 Technology of the Year Awards celebrate the best and most innovative in software development, cloud computing, dat analytics, and AI.”

InfoWorld’s 2022 Technology of the Year Award Winners:



About InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

Selected by InfoWorld Test Center editors and reviewers, the annual awards identify the best and most innovative products in the IT landscape. Winners are drawn from all of the products tested by InfoWorld throughout the past year, with the final selections made by InfoWorld’s Test Center staff. All products reviewed by the Test Center are eligible to be considered for a Technology of the Year award.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld from Foundry is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers “ahead of the technology curve.” The InfoWorld Expert Contributor Network provides a unique perspective in the market; our editors provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld’s Web site (InfoWorld.com) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://foundryco.com.

