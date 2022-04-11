Affinor Growers Announces Exclusive Media Event for April 20, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it is showcasing its commercial scale vertical farming technology producing strawberries for local markets on April 20, 2022 from 12:00–2:00 PM.



Affinor will be sending out private invitations to select media, government officials, banks, brokers, and strategic partnerships to attend.

The Company expects to launch its vine-ripened, cultivar strawberries in grocery stores in Greater Vancouver, BC later in April. The premium, sustainable, greenhouse strawberries will be available under the Company’s own “Eco-spirit®” branding.

Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: “This will be a great day for Affinor Shareholders. We will have met some very important milestones that validate our technology and our processes. I look forward to people tasting the product for the first time and expect that this will accelerate our strawberry production scaleup plan in Abbotsford BC.

Horticulture Advisor – Tom Baumann from Expert Agriculture Team Ltd.: “The 12 m tall greenhouse has given room for growing strawberries vertically in four level rotatable tiers and this day neutral strawberry cultivar is a first attempt to make the environment perfect to maximize its ability to produce commercially. I am pleased to have been able to advise starting from seed in a futuristic setup.”

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner. The Company is currently growing strawberries for local markets in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford, BC.

