NUGN LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT WITH SUBSIDIARY BOXO PRODUCTIONS

New York, NY, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group LLC (OTC Pink: NUGN) announced today the launch of BOXO Productions, its new film and television production subsidiary.

The BOXO leadership team is led by industry heavyweights actor/producer Petr Jákl, former CAA agent Ara Keshishian and producer Martin J. Barab. Drawing on decades of experience working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and international cinema, Jákl, Keshishian, and Barab will leverage their experience to bring BOXO premium entertainment to a global audience. BOXO team has already amassed a catalogue of star-studded, award-winning movies featuring Hollywood legends and Oscar winners like Al Pacino, Michael Caine, John Malkovich, Samuel L. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan, Ed Harris and others. Several major projects are in the pipeline of the company, including films starring Johnny Depp, Morgan Freeman, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, and Dustin Hoffman, amongst many others. “We expect to generate approximately USD 50 million in global box office sales per movie over the next 3 years,” says Jákl. With a production target of 6 Hollywood movie releases per year, BOXO is expected to bring an exponential increase in cash flow to NUGN.

BOXO’s launch comes at a transformative time for the entertainment industry. Revenue from digital home entertainment services hit a record USD 101 billion in 2019 and reached similar heights in 2021 due to COVID-19-related increases in consumer demand for at-home entertainment. According to the most recent report from the Motion Picture Association, Theatrical and Home Entertainment Market Environment (THEME) reported a global rise to USD 328.2 billion in 2020 with subscriptions going beyond the milestone of one billion. The global THEME, excluding pay-TV, grew an astounding 24% in 2021.

“An independent film producer with truly global ambitions, BOXO aims to capitalize on this trend, delivering the next generation of world-class content to home and theatre audiences all over the world,” says David Štýbr, CEO of BOXO Productions. BOXO plans to release 10-12 television series on Netflix and Prime Video in 2022. “Our passionate team, talented leadership, and extensive connections in the industry present us with a unique opportunity to position BOXO as a major player in the Hollywood and the home entertainment industry.” Štýbr added. With all the right elements in place, it looks like 2022 will indeed be an exciting year for NUGN investors and movie fans alike.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or uses future events as expectations or possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

