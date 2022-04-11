DT Midstream Announces Closing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

DETROIT, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (“DT Midstream” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DTM) today announced that it has closed the previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $600,000,000 of 4.300% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued by DT Midstream, guaranteed by certain of DT Midstream’s subsidiaries and secured by a first priority lien on certain assets of DT Midstream and its subsidiary guarantors that secure DT Midstream’s existing credit facilities.



DT Midstream used the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to partially repay existing indebtedness under its term loan facility and the transaction is leverage-neutral.

The Notes were sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment, and surface facilities. The Company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade.

