The Global Grapeseed Extract Market is expected to grow by $ 60.78 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the grapeseed extract market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multiple benefits of grapeseed extracts, rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and the rising prevalence of CVDs.

The grapeseed extract market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The grapeseed extract market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Powder

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for food supplements globally as one of the prime reasons driving the grapeseed extract market growth during the next few years. Also, rising usage in the pet food industry and rising awareness regarding the benefits of grapeseed extracts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the grapeseed extract market covers the following areas:

• Grapeseed extract market sizing

• Grapeseed extract market forecast

• Grapeseed extract market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grapeseed extract market vendors that include ActivInside, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Benepure Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bhooratna Agri Processors, Botanic Innovations LLC, Breko GmbH, ConnOils LLC, E., and J. Gallo Winery, Fancy India Corp., Forward Farma BV, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd., JF Natural, Midas Pharma GmbH, Natac Ingredients SLU, Natrusolate, NetQem LLC, NEXIRA, Phyto Life Sciences P Ltd., and PipingRock Health Products LLC. Also, the grapeseed extract market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

