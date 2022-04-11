Invectys, Inc. Appoints François Lescure as General Manager of its R&D Subsidiary, Invectys, SAS 

Houston, Texas, USA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys, Inc. of Houston, Texas, a clinical stage immunotherapy company which is developing a next generation of therapies to meet the needs of cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Francois Lescure, Ph.D., as General Manager of its Paris-based R&D subsidiary, Invectys SAS, to succeed the co-founder, Dr. Pierre Langlade-Demoyen, who is stepping back from active management of Invectys SAS.



Dr. Langlade-Demoyen has led the Company as President since inception from the spin-off from the prestigious Pasteur Institute in 2010. Since then, he has directed the work of a scientific team to originate two pathbreaking platforms of oncology products, now in clinical development. Most recently, under his leadership, the Company received a significant product development award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, (CPRIT), which led to the creation of the US holding company, Invectys, Inc., and the appointment of Dr. Praveen Tyle as President and CEO to drive the commercialization of the Company’s scientific advances. As François Lescure assumes his duties as General Manager of Invectys, SAS, he will be reporting directly to Dr. Tyle. Dr. Langlade-Demoyen will continue to serve as Scientific Consultant and Advisor to Dr. Lescure and the team at Invectys, SAS.

Dr. Lescure is a veteran of the healthcare industry with a career spawning over more than 30 years. In 2010, he founded MédecinDirect, a healthcare access platform connecting patients to healthcare practitioners. In 2019, MédecinDirect was acquired by Teladoc Health with Dr. Lescure remaining with the Company as General Manager, France. Prior to Teledoc, Dr. Lescure has served as Director of Pharmaceutical Development and as a Senior Operations Manager at both UPSA Laboratory, Bristol Myers Squibb, and several other innovative biopharma companies.

Regarding his new appointment, Dr. Lescure commented: “After 12 years in digital health, I am delighted to join Invectys to further enable the development of its investigational products which have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer. My extensive pharma development experience, combined with a history of bringing biotechnology-based drugs from GMP manufacturing to regulatory dossier, will be beneficial to the successful execution of the Company’s forthcoming clinical programs. I am pleased to join the Company at this critical stage in its development”.

Dr. Langlade-Demoyen commented: “I welcome Francois to Invectys, and I know that, with his background in drug development, we are well poised for the next evolution of the Company from its scientific roots into a fully integrated commercially driven company.”

Dr. Praveen Tyle noted: “As President, CEO and Board member of Invectys, Inc., I speak for the investors, Board members and scientific team to say how pleased we are to welcome François to Invectys. His entrepreneurial outlook and ability to take programs from inception to commercialization will be extraordinarily valuable to us. I know Francois personally from his previous work, and therefore I am familiar with his deep commitment to cancer patients. I look forward with great delight to working closely with Francois again.”

About Invectys

Invectys, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage company, headquartered in Houston, Texas, which is developing a new generation of First-in-Class products for cancer patients. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, SAS (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston) which is directing the clinical development of the Company’s lead HLA-G product. Since 2010, Invectys has raised over $60 million in private funds to develop its two innovative platforms of immunotherapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens.

For more information, please visit www.invectys.com

Contact :

Invectys, Inc. – Rosie Williams

contactus@invectys.com