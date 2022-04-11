System Soft Technologies Announces Partnership with AccountingWare

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company’s partnership with AccountingWare, an accounting software development firm delivering versatility and insight into accounting data for better financial health. This partnership will provide enhanced capabilities for System Soft to provide intelligent accounting reporting solutions integrated with Microsoft Dynamics GP, enabling organizations to streamline their reporting process and increase business productivity.



“We’re excited about our partnership with AccountingWare to provide enterprise financial reporting software,” said Gilbert Escobar, Director of Finance and Supply Chain, System Soft. “With AccountingWare’s Microsoft Dynamics GP reporting tool, ActivReporter, we can help accounting and finance leaders deliver deeper insights into their organizations’ data.”

ActivReporter is an Excel-based reporting tool allowing accounting and finance professionals and Microsoft Dynamics GP users to create reports in native Excel with complete drilldown to underlying detail and then drill back to Dynamics GP. System Soft is recommending ActivReporter as a replacement for Management Reporter.

“It is an honor and privilege to work with System Soft Technologies and introduce AccountingWare’s reporting solution, ActivReporter, to their client base,” said Marvin Crossnoe, CEO, AccountingWare. “ActivReporter is a comprehensive solution to financial reporting for the Dynamics GP community.”

System Soft and AccountingWare will present a webinar—“How to Streamline Your Financial Reports with the Next Generation of ActivReporter”—at 2PM ET/11AM PT on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The live, educational event will focus on demonstrating how accounting and finance professionals can save time when creating Dynamics GP financial reports in Excel using ActivReporter.

Webinar attendees will discover the capabilities of ActivReporter G2 through a demo, learning how to:

Drilldown into an Excel financial report to the underlying journal entries

Drill back from ActivReporter to the originating transactions in Dynamics GP

Directly assign rollups on the account or segment of account, similar to GP's account categories

Show detail worksheet tabs and a summary worksheet tab for multiple business units reporting in Excel

Use ActivReporter's database synchronization technology and automated "data healing" mechanism



Attendees may register for the webinar here. Learn more about System Soft’s Business Solutions.

About AccountingWare

Founded in 1977, AccountingWare is a software development firm serving the accounting community. AccountingWare solutions offer unprecedented versatility and insight into accounting data for better control over financial health. Solutions include ActivityHD, a flexible ERP software for the sophisticated accounting department to manage the enterprise, and ActivReporter, a reporting and data analysis solution for the Microsoft Dynamics GP community.