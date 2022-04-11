Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Is Set To Record Substantial Growth At 9.8% CAGR from 2022 To 2032

Companies Profiled In optical coherence tomography (OCT) market are Leica Microsystems, Optovue Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Santec Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Optopol Technology SP Z.O.O., Topcon Corporation, Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Tomophase Inc., Moptim Imaging Technique, NIDEK Co. Ltd., and Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd among others.



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights’ report, projects a healthy growth, for optical coherence tomography (OCT) market. As per the report, the market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 3.0 Bn over the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.

Growing application of OCT in ophthalmology across China, the U.K., Germany and Japan will bolster the demand of optical coherence tomography across the globe.

As per the FMI’s analysis, the optical coherence tomography market across Japan and China is anticipated to expand at over 9.8% and 4.6%, respectively in 2021. Growing prevalence of eye related disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and others will improve the adoption of OCT imaging systems.

Development of advanced OCT imaging systems coupled with increasing government & private organizations initiatives for eye care programs across the globe are propelling the adoption of OCT imaging systems.

Growing awareness and increasing innovation for the advanced OCT devices for the treatment of skin cancer and eye diseases have urged the manufacturers to incorporate real-time data for better outcomes, expanding their existing product ranges.

Based on the aforementioned factors, the OCT market is slated to expand at a robust pace of over 9.8% CAGR during the assessment period of 2022 and 2032.

List Of Key Players Covered in Optical Coherence Tomography Market are:

Leica Microsystems

Optovue Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Santec Corporation

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Optopol Technology SP Z.O.O.

Topcon Corporation

Michelson Diagnostic Ltd.

Tomophase Inc.

Moptim Imaging Technique

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Optical Coherence Tomography Market Study

Hospitals are anticipated emerge as primary end users of optical coherence tomography market, accounting for leading market share

Preference for spectral domain-OCT will be higher as compared to swept source-OCT over the forecast period

Increasing application of OCT in ophthalmology is expected to drive sales through 2032

Germany and the U.K. will lead the Europe’s optical coherence tomography market on the back of rising cases of eye disorders across the region

Japan is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market backed by the rising development of advanced OCT imaging systems within healthcare sector

China is anticipated to lead the East Asia market during the forecast period, accounting for over 4.6% market sales

The U.S. is estimated to be the largest market for optical coherence tomography market attributed to be growing prevalence of eye related disorders



“Key players are increasing research and development activities for the development of advanced OCT imaging system for the early detection & treatment of eye-related disorders. This, in turn, is likely to omprovegrowth opportunities for the market players over the coming years,” says the FMI analyst.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Competitive Landscape

Future Market Insights, in its updated report, have profiled prominent players operating in optical coherence tomography market which include Leica Microsystems, Optovue Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Santec Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Optopol Technology SP Z.O.O., Topcon Corporation, Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Tomophase Inc., Moptim Imaging Technique, NIDEK Co. Ltd., and Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd among others.

Optical coherence tomography systems manufacturers are actively focusing on expanding their product portfolios to improve their revenue generation.

Incorporation of advanced technology combined with the upgradation of its existing range of products is also one of the core strategies of market players to maintain their position in the industry.

The global optical coherence tomography market is dominated by top tier-1 market players that include Leica Microsystem (Sub. Danaher), Optovue Inc., and Zeiss Group (Carl Zeiss Meditec AG).

Targeted mergers and collaborations with top distribution channel partners is anticipated to be the key strategy to maintain their top position in the industry. Around 20% to 25% of global market revenue is contributed by the tier-1 players over the forecast period.

New product launches with the expansion of their existing product range is one of the common market strategy for the key players. For instance:

In March 2021, Premier Medical Imaging AI Inc., a medical technology company focusing to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high resolution, announced the 510 (k) clearance for its Perimeter’s Optical Coherence Tomography imaging system (v2.1) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), designed to examine tissue microstructures during surgical procedures.

In January 2021, Notal Vision announced the launch of its first ‘US Home-Based’ optical coherence tomography platform which was patient self-operated.

More Insights on the Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market

Future Market Insights, in its latest report, offers an incisive coverage on the global optical coherence tomography market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is classified on the basis of product type (spectral domain-OCT, swept source-OCT, and others), application type (ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiovascular, dental, and others), and end user (hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, dermatology clinics, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa)

