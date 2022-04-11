Great Place to Work® Names Jamf as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine announced that Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) has been named as one of this year's 100 Best Companies to Work For. This prestigious award is based entirely on the responses of current employees and what their experiences have been. This is Jamf’s first time being named to this list, coming in at 62nd place.



The 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 90% of Jamf’s employees said Jamf is a great place to work. This number is 33% higher than the average U.S. company and makes Jamf one of only three Minnesota-based companies on the list.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and COVID-19 disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

Jamf’s inclusion on the list by employees is further exemplified by its benefits, such as a commitment to encouraging employees to work where they are the happiest and most productive. Jamf’s choice-based office model provides the option to employees who want the camaraderie of the office or the flexibility to work from any location where they work best. Jamf’s offices include perks such as dedicated wellness and nursing rooms, workout facilities and top-of-the-line technology to collaborate with colleagues from around the world seamlessly. Jamf employees also receive a $1,000 stipend to furnish their working space to feel more comfortable.

Jamf has several employee resource groups, whose purpose is to help create an environment that embraces and celebrates unique perspectives and ideas. These Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) include Families@Jamf, Women@Jamf, Shades of Jamf, Proud@Jamf and Accessibility@Jamf. All groups offer a space for employees to participate in transparent discussions and access key resources to thrive at Jamf.



Jamf also gives an opportunity for team members to get involved in their communities. Founded in 2013, the Jamf Nation Global Foundation (JNGF) was created to enrich the communities where Jamfs live and work. The foundation focuses its contributions on organizations and causes that align with Jamf's core values: selflessness and relentless self-improvement, and Jamf gives paid time off to volunteer and offers monetary matching for employee donations. As a result, 94% of employees state they feel good about the ways Jamf gives back to the community.



Among other key reasons that Jamf was selected in the ranking, its employees cited:

94% of employees say Jamf facilities contribute to a good working environment

94% feel they are able to take time off when they think it’s necessary

96% say they feel welcomed

95% feel that people truly care about one another

“We have two company values at Jamf - selflessness, and relentless self-improvement. I am amazed at how I see these values in practice daily by my fellow Jamfs,” says Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. “It is the dedication and hard work of our employees that has cultivated a culture that allows us all to be our authentic selves and bring our whole self to work. Thank you to our entire team across the globe for powering this truly special atmosphere, and to Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine for this recognition.”

The Fortune® 100 Best list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.



Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

In 2021, Jamf also ranked as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™, Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Best Workplaces for Parents™.



About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.



Disclaimer: From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Jamf.



