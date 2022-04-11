The Global Cloud AI Market is expected to grow by $ 10.22 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 21.02% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud AI Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266664/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cloud AI market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of technologically advanced devices, increasing digitization in the healthcare industry, and increasing digital transformation.

The cloud AI market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud AI market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing 5G adoption and mobile penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud AI market growth during the next few years. Also, cloud-based AI-enhanced credit risk assessment tools and increasing pilot programs for various ai applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cloud AI market covers the following areas:

• Cloud ai market sizing

• Cloud ai market forecast

• Cloud ai market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud AI market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., AIBrain Inc., Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SoundHound Inc., Verint Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Also, the cloud AI market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



