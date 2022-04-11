The Global Food Fortifying Agents Market is expected to grow by $ 41.47 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Fortifying Agents Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266663/?utm_source=GNW

64% during the forecast period. Our report on the food fortifying agents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising concerns on ever-increasing health problems, growing aging population, and rising incidence of diseases due to vitamin and calcium deficiency.

The food fortifying agents market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food fortifying agents market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Dietary supplements

• Dairy and dairy products

• Cereals and cereal-based products

• Infant formula

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising consumption of vitamin-infused food and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the food fortifying agents market growth during the next few years. Also, consumer awareness about healthy food products and increase in application profiling and finding new markets for existing applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on food fortifying agents market covers the following areas:

• Food fortifying agents market sizing

• Food fortifying agents market forecast

• Food fortifying agents market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food fortifying agents market vendors that include Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Levex, Nestle SA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Omya International AG, Prime Merchantiles International Ltd., ProXES GmbH, Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, Wenda Ingredients LLC, Kellogg Co., and PPG Industries Inc. Also, the food fortifying agents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

