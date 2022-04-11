Hop-on's Digitalage Adds New Paywall Feature to the Mix of Content Creator Tools

Hop-on democratizes technologies with strong infrastructure commercial viability of all extended reality ecosystems, with smart contracts



Santa Fe, NM, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) and Digitalage have added a paywall feature to its growing list of content creation tools that will be available on the up and coming social media platform. While other companies in the social media space are focused on piecemealing long-requested features, Digitalage is listening and delivering.

Curt Doty, CCO, says, “Digitalage will be the One-Stop-Shop for Content Creators. Upon launch, whether you are a podcaster, a musician, a comedian, a writer, a comic book artist, you will have a home and be able to monetize your content immediately.”

Digitalage has been working to democratize technologies that will underpin the commercial viability of all extended reality ecosystems. From the initial concept stage, Digitalage is refining and redefining groundbreaking content protection, smart contracts, a digital rights marketplace to fight money laundering, cross-cultural content classification, and royalty servicing tools. Digitalage is laying the infrastructure that is critical to making money and protecting rights holders of all sizes.

Digitalage’s own decentralized media distribution and social platform are poised to take market share. Learning from social psychologists, adhering to the latest regulations of lawmakers, and implementing the recommendations of top civil and human rights groups, the Digitalage platform is shaping up to be a real contender in the global marketplace.

Over the past year, Digitalage has engineered its own source code for its home-grown platform using the Web3 technologies adding to its already vast menu of capabilities. Once released, Creators and Non-Creators can create, distribute and monetize content easily, rapidly, and most important efficiently.

Curt Doty continues, “Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy with the addition of proprietary paywall services. Content creators can easily add an easy-to-use payment and tipping platform to their page along with the ability to sell their content, merch, and swag. There is no integrated tool out there that makes it this simple to set up and use. We are innovating for good and we believe that this will attract millions of users from other platforms.”

To view a demo of the paywall, please go to:

https://www.digitalage.com/monetize-your-content

About Digitalage:

With offices based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empowering publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

