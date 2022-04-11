Global Air-Dried Food Market Is Expected to Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 92.8 Billion By The Year 2022, Accelerating With A CAGR Of 4.3% By 2022-2032.

Air-Dried Food Market Sees Impressive Growth Prospects as Consumers Tilt in Favor Of Convenient Food Without Compromising On Overall Quality, Says FMI



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for healthy food that can be stored over a longer period of time has proven to be a boon for the air-dried food market. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent study has forecast the market to rise at an impressive pace, a trend which is expected to gather steam in response to increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Air-dried Food Market Size (2022) US$ 92.8 Bn Air-dried Food Market Projected Size (2032) US$ 141.4 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 4.3% Top 3 Countries’ Market Share 33.2%

Market surveys suggest, consumers are more willing than ever before to pay premium price for healthy food. Air drying food helps preserve its nutrients while extending the shelf-life without using any artificial additives.

More generally speaking, it is a process of evaporation that helps rid moisture from food thus eliminating the risk of contamination due to bacteria, mold, or yeast.

Foray of novel and advanced packaging technologies is expected to facilitate expansion of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers are adopting these advanced techniques to air dry food and make them available at a commercial scale. Packaging also helps improving the longevity of the food item.

Dehydrating food is practiced in both household and commercial levels. Market today has several machines, both indigenous and high-end, available for dehydrating smaller quantities of food for home consumption. Commercially, some of the leading food producers use air drying techniques to manufacture ready-to-eat and ready-for-consumption packaged foods.

This is another chief driver of the market. According to FMI, despite their hectic lifestyle, consumers are looking for convenient food that have high nutritive value.

Furthermore, awareness pertaining to health and wellness has made them wary about preservatives used in frozen or packaged food. This invariably creates a market, ready to accept the air drying technology that offers better convenience without compromising on the overall quality of food.

FMI in its recent report studies various factors impacting the trajectory of the air-dried food market. It covers factors driving growth and those restraining it. The report also uncovers hidden opportunities for market players. It offers key insights into the market. Some of these are:

Rising commercial application will give tailwinds to the growth witnessed in the air-dried food market

Coffee beans are expected to comprise leading market share in terms of products

Europe is expected to dominate the global market, however, demand from Asia Pacific is poised to surge considerably over the coming years

Air-dried fruits have become a highly popular and high-energy snacking option among consumers

Who is winning?

The global air-dried food market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players, which has rendered it fragmented. Therefore the market is witnessing frequent product launches besides strategic collaborations as companies aim at gaining competitive advantage. Evidently, they are also under pressure to maintain competitive pricing.

FMI profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global air-dried food market. These include DMH Ingredients, Inc., Dehydrates Inc., Berrifine A, La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., Nestle S.A., FREEZE-DRY FOODS, HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Air-Dried Food Market By Category

By Technique, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Hot Air-dried Food

Freeze-dried Food

By Product, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs & Spices

Meat & Seafood

Others

By Form, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Powder

Granules

Flakes



By End-user, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Processed Food Industry

HoReCa Sector

Household

Others

By Regional, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa



