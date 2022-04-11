AutoScheduler Wins Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Award

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has won the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider award. Inbound Logistics' editors value choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented. AutoScheduler was chosen because its intelligent warehouse orchestration solution helps CPG global businesses solve challenges of poor OTIF, dock schedule conflicts, inefficient workforce allocation, and having too many unnecessary intra-campus moves.

“The importance of supply chain and logistics technology solutions have been brought to the forefront for many companies due to the business disruptions of the past few years,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “Our readers rely on technology solutions to recover from disruptions, drive efficiencies, provide visibility, and hone execution.”

“AutoScheduler is honored to be recognized by Inbound Logistics for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2022,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler. “Warehouses and distribution centers face complexities due to supply shortages, insufficient labor, and inventory in the wrong place at the wrong time. You can’t pick an order if the inventory is not there. AutoScheduler uses advanced technology to help companies automate all operational decision-making in a capacity-considerate way leading to an autopilot planning system that increases fill rate and generates productivity and efficiency improvements.”

AutoScheduler is a WMS accelerator that maximizes the customer-facing output of the distribution center while understanding and respecting all of the different space, labor, and process constraints that exist within a warehouse. AutoScheduler reduces touches, cuts travel, and increases the capacity per unit labor to drive value. AutoScheduler more proactively identifies inventory and fulfillment bottlenecks before they occur to mitigate risk and improve outcomes.

Each year, Inbound Logistics develops a list of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. IL editors research capabilities based on submitted questionnaires and other sources, then select 100 technology providers offering solutions designed to meet business logistics managers’ supply chain challenges. The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidate pool.

Inbound Logistics' editors value choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented. This year's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers include those serving Fortune 1000 companies and small and medium-sized businesses.

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2022 magazine editions and will be posted online by the end of April.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497