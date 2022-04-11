Membertou Chief Terry Paul bringing lessons from the east coast fishery to BC at 2022 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Membertou Chief Terry Paul will travel from Nova Scotia to present a keynote address at the 2022 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) about his community’s role in a transformational deal in the Atlantic fishery, and the state of the moderate livelihood fishery. Chief Paul was instrumental in negotiating a the $1-billion acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in North America’s largest integrated seafood company, Clearwater Seafoods, by the Mi’kmaq Coalition and Premium Brands, one of the single largest investments made by an Indigenous group in Canada.



"I am thrilled to be joining the organizers and attendees of the IPSS to discuss the incredible opportunities within the Canadian fisheries, and the opportunities that exist for rights-based fishing,” says Terry Paul, Chief and CEO of Membertou.

For a third consecutive year IPSS will bring together Indigenous, business, and government leaders for a two-day dialogue about economic reconciliation and shared prosperity through partnerships. Tickets are now available for the event, which will run both in-person and virtually May 26 and 27 at Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. IPSS is made possible thanks to the leadership and commitment of returning patron sponsor GCT Global Container Terminals and other supporters.

“As Canadians become increasingly aware of the urgency of reconciliation and Indigenous entrepreneurs and leaders are looking for real action, it is important we take the time to learn from current conflicts within fisheries, their resolutions, and commercial opportunities,” says Stewart Muir, IPSS founder. “With so much change taking place in BC’s foundational industries, I am grateful Chief Paul is joining us from Canada’s other coast. I look forward to hearing his insights into how transformative change is being realized with new models of Indigenous economic opportunity.”

Chief Paul has led his community for 38 years, guiding its growth from poverty into one of the most prosperous Indigenous communities in Canada, with an employment rate of more than 80 per cent. He started his career with the Boston Indian Council, where he received training in finance and management before returning home to Membertou. He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2017 and is an inductee of the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame and recipient of the Frank McKenna Leadership Award.

In addition to patron sponsor GCT Global Container Terminals IPSS is also supported by platinum sponsors TELUS, Beedie, and Coastal GasLink; and other valued sponsors. Premium Brands is sponsoring this keynote presentation.

Media contact:

Shawn Hall

604-619-7913

Shawn@apogeepr.ca





