CDI College Opens Scholarship Program for Refugees

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDI College has launched a specialized 25% tuition scholarship program to help refugees obtain career vocational training, enter the Canadian workforce, and become financially independent. While the program was originally founded to support Afghan refugees fleeing the country from Taliban rule, CDI College has since opened the program to include all refugees, including those leaving the war in Ukraine.



CDI College shares the Canadian government’s commitment to break down financial barriers faced by refugees through scholarships, bursaries, and other initiatives. In partnership with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), CDI College will continue to find ways to support those who need to start a new life in Canada.

“To the Ukrainians who are defending the values we hold dear, we stand with you—not only in our words, but also in our actions,” said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. “Canada will offer safe haven to your families while you fight on the front lines of a war to defend your freedom to the benefit of the entire world.”

“When they arrive safely in Canada, we’re going to help [refugees] find work and so they can provide for themselves and their families,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

CDI College commits to aiding all refugees seeking to enter the Canadian workforce through its wide offering of dedicated career training programs. The 25% scholarship program will help cover costs of dozens of career diploma programs across CDI College’s 20+ campuses in Canada. Available to all refugees across Canada, the program will run until the end of 2022.

“At CDI College our mission is to change lives through education, and we know that by offering a scholarship program, we can do so for refugees new to Canada as well,” said Andre Souza, Chief Operating Officer for CDI College.

The support available goes beyond the curriculum of the classroom. Refugees will have access to specialized job placement and career services after graduation. CDI College has also ensured that refugees are aware of the new federal temporary and permanent residence programs for Ukrainians and open work permits for Ukrainian visitors, workers, and students who are currently in Canada and cannot safely go home.



CDI College

Over the last 50 years, CDI College has been transforming lives through education and driven students to building their careers. As one of Canada's premier career-training providers, CDI College offers robust, market-driven programs that focus on helping students develop the skills that leading employers demand in the business, technology, and healthcare industries.

